Amazon Prime Video Unveils Biggest App Upgrade in Nearly a Decade

Amazon Prime Video has begun rolling out the biggest overhaul of its app in years, with dramatic improvements in navigation, as well a dynamic modernization of the user experience.

Users will be greeted with a primary navigation menu now vertically oriented and situated on the left side of the page, directing users to six key landing destinations: Home, Store, Find, Live, Free with ads, and My Stuff.

The upgrade is rolling out to major connected TV platforms this summer including Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as Android mobile devices. (Apple iOS mobile devices and the web will follow after that.)

The new iteration will address a key pain point for Prime users, helping better highlight what shows and movies are part of the Prime Video smorgasbord, which ones go into the commercial-laden Freevee bucket, and which titles require a rental or sales fee, or an Amazon Prime Video Channels subscription.

Navigation to live TV is now top-level menu priority, with sub-navigation to sports -- and Amazon's takeover of NFL "Thursday Night Football" certainly top-of-mind for Amazon engineers.

Also nifty: Thumbnails come to animated life in a new "super carousel."

You can check out a sizzle real for the upgrade here: