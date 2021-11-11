Amazon Prime Video Debuts New Clip-Sharing Feature -- Now You Too Can Work as an Unpaid Promoter of Amazon Content!

Amazon has introduced a new feature to its Amazon Prime Video app that lets Apple iPhone users choose a 30-second portion of an original series and share it with friends, family members and hangers-on.

"Have you ever been so moved by a scene, so blown away by an action sequence, or laughed so hard at a joke that you couldn’t wait to share it with someone? Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone," Amazon said in a blog post put up Thursday.

Our take? Sounds like a great way to get your customers to promote your shows for free.

The new feature leverages the "X-Ray" portion of the Amazon Prime Video app, which lets users drill down into metadata of whatever show they're watching.

It's initially only available for Prime Video originals The Boys (Season 1), Wild, Invincible and Fairfax, but Amazon said it'll be expanded to more shows down the line.

And the feature is confined to iOS Prime Video app at this point, as well.