Amazon Prime Debuts Julia Roberts Thriller ‘Homecoming’ Nov. 2

Amazon debuts Homecoming, a psychological thriller series starring Julia Roberts and directed by Sam Esmail, Nov. 2. The first season has 10 episodes, all directed by Esmail.

Played by Roberts, Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility that helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (played by Stephan James) is one of these soldiers. Overseeing the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands lead to questionable motives.

Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother, played by Sissy Spacek, and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg created Homecoming. Director Esmail created Mr. Robot.

The series comes from a podcast of the same name.