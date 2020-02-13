Amazon Orders Seventh and Final Season of ‘Bosch’

Amazon Studios has picked up a seventh and final season for cop drama Bosch, starring Titus Welliver. Season six runs later on this year. The show was adapted from Michael Connelly’s Bosch novels.

Produced by Fabrik Entertainment, Bosch was developed for television by Eric Overmyer and is executive produced by Overmyer, Welliver, Pieter Jan Brugge, Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Daniel Pyne, James Baker and Bo Stehmeier.

“Bosch was one of our first Amazon originals, and it helped define us as a home for smartly written, captivating series,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “It has been a pleasure to work with Eric, Henrik, Michael, Pieter Jan, Dan, Titus and the entire Bosch team. We’re delighted that we get to spend another season with Harry Bosch and conclude this wonderful television series for our Prime Video customers.”

Season seven will draw from the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room. Harry Bosch and Jerry Edgar pursue two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white-collar crime and the lowest depths of the street-level drug trade.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in season seven,” Connelly said. “It’s bittersweet but all good things come to an end and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to. This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. That is amazing to me.

Connelly added that Welliver “will be Harry Bosch for the ages.”