Amazon Greenlights Nick Jonas Unscripted Series

An unscripted series featuring Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called sangeet, is a go at Amazon Studios. Jonas and Chopra Jonas will executive produce the competition show.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas were married in December 2018. Chopra Jonas is an actress, singer and producer. Jonas, part of the Jonas Brothers, joins The Voice on NBC as a judge in the spring.

The sangeet takes place the night before the wedding, bringing together the families of the betrothed for a performance-filled evening of song and dance.

Amazon calls the show “a celebration of the love, marriage and magic that ensues when friends and family come together through music and dance the evening before the wedding.”

Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for the performance.

“The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

The project is produced by Amazon Studios and Alfred Street Industries. Chopra Jonas, Jonas, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre and Nina Anand Aujla are executive producers.

"We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,” said Chopra Jonas. “The sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.”

“The days leading up to our sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend,” Jonas said. “Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”