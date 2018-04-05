Amazon Grabs Jordan Peele’s Lorena Bobbitt Series

Amazon has greenlit Lorena, an original series from Jordan Peele about John Wayne Bobbitt and Lorena Bobbitt. Monkeypaw, Sonar Entertainment and Number 19 are producing the four-part documentary series, directed by Joshua Rofé.

Lorena Bobbitt cut off her then-husband John’s penis in 1993. The series “provides a fresh perspective on the story” and details “how one event laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage,” according to Amazon.

“Jordan has proven himself as a captivating voice of social critique and we are excited to work with him on this project,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “Lorena reframes Lorena Bobbitt’s story around issues of sexism and domestic abuse and offers Prime members an exclusive new view into how America got her story wrong and maybe continues to get it wrong.”

Lorena is executive produced by Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, Rofé and Steven J. Berger for Number 19, and Jenna Santoianni and Tom Lesinski for Sonar.

Peele starred with Keegan-Michael Key in the Comedy Central series Key & Peele. He wrote and directed the 2017 hit film, Get Out, the 2018 Academy Award winner for Best Original Screenplay.

“When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full-blown media spectacle," Peele said. "With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice. This is Lorena’s story and we’re honored to help her tell it."