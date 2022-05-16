Amazon Freevee (Finally) Gets Apple TV App

Amazon has finally launched a standalone Apple TV device app for its ad-supported Freevee video streaming service.

Users of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices have had access to the service, which was recently rebranded from IMDb TV, through the Amazon Prime Video app.

But they'll now also be able to use the standalone Freevee app to stream free Amazon Studios shows including Bosch: Legacy and Pretty Hard Cases.

The pricey Apple TV remained one of the few device ecosystems unavailable to Freevee, which in addition to Amazon Fire TV has already deployed to Roku, Google TV and Android TV; Samsung and LG smart TV sets; Xbox and PlayStation game consoles and Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1 pay TV systems.

Freevee is also supported by both major mobile platforms, iOS and Android. ■