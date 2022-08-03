Amazon Freevee Expands to Germany
AVOD service's German rollout follows deployment in the UK last year
Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, Freevee, has entered its second international market, Germany.
The rollout follows deployment of the AVOD service in the U.K. last year.
Freevee originals making the trip to Germany include Amazon Prime Video spinoff Bosch: Legacy, reality court show Judy Justice, and sports documentaries Uninterrupted's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and Moment of Truth.
Amazon rebranded the erstwhile IMDB TV into Freevee earlier this year. It hasn't published an active user total for the platform.
“In the U.S. and the U.K., we have quickly differentiated ourselves in the free streaming landscape through a hybrid of exclusive originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, Amazon Freevee, said. “We look forward to building on this momentum, and establishing Amazon Freevee as the premier AVOD destination in Germany as we deliver customers a growing slate of widely appealing content through a personalized streaming experience.” ￭
