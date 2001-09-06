Amazing Race reruns vs. Fear Factor

The Amazing Race's first episode and Fear Factor appear to be going head-to-head on Sunday again.

In case you missed it, CBS executives are going to give viewers another shot at seeing the first episode of Amazing Race on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will likely be up against a repeat of Wednesday night's original Fear Factor episode, which sources say network executives are also planning to air on Sunday at the same time.

NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker says no definitive decision has been made yet, but noted the network will likely repeat the Fear Factor episode in the near future. - Joe Schlosser