Alvarez-Berlanga Boxing, ‘UFC 306’: What's On this Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 14-15)

Dueling boxing and mixed-martial-arts pay-per-view events highlight the list of live sports events airing on TV this weekend.

Prime Video on Saturday will distribute the Canelo Alvarez-Edgar Berlanga super middleweight PPV event from Las Vegas. The event's undercard will feature a bout between middleweight champion Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia.

Also Saturday from Las Vegas, ESPN PPV will offer the UFC 306 event featuring the main event bout between bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. The lead undercard fight pits women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso against Valentina Shevchenko.

In college football, Saturday’s action includes top–ranked Georgia traveling to play Kentucky on ABC, second-ranked Texas hosting UTSA on ESPN, fourth-ranked Alabama battling Wisconsin on Fox, and fifth-ranked Ole Miss meeting Wake Forest on the CW Network.

Other games featuring top 10-ranked teams include No. 6 Missouri-Boston College (SEC Network), No. 7 Tennessee-Kent State (SEC Network), No. 9 Oregon-Oregon State (Fox), No. 10 Miami-Ball State (ACC Network).

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off Sunday afternoon with regional game coverage on CBS and Fox, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

On the soccer field, NBC, USA Network and Peacock will air weekend coverage of Premier League games, while Ion will televise a Saturday NWSL match between Angel City and Louisville.

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will offer weekend coverage of the Solheim Cup women's golf tournament. The CW network will televise coverage of the LIV Golf Championship at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago.

On the racetrack, NBC on Sunday will broadcast the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix, while USA airs the Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup race and ESPN televises the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula One race.