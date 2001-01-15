ALTV 28th Annual Convention

When:

Monday, January 22, 2001

Where:

Las Vegas Hilton Hotel

8:00 a.m.

Washington Public Policy Power Breakfast

Ballroom A

Featuring the senior staff of the FCC, Congress and the Administration

Moderated by: Robert Giese of Chris-Craft Broadcasting, Shaun Sheehan of Tribune Company

9:00 a.m.

Opening sessionRobert Qudeen, ALTV 2001 Convention Chairman

State of the IndustryRay Rajewski, Paramount Stations Group; James B. Hedlund, president, ALTV

9:30 a.m.

Digital TV: Stuck on Pause?This session will take a look at where the industry goes as it grapples with a government that says it wants a speedy DTV roll-out, and programmers, set manufacturers, cable operators and others seemingly on different ages. Moderated by Chuck Sherman of the NAB. Panelists include Andy Fisher of Cox Television, Susan Fox of the FCC, Bud Paxson of Paxson Communications and Gary Shapiro of the Consumer Electronics Association.

10:45 a.m.

You've Been NapsteredThis discussion centers around high-speed Internet connections enabling the distribution of programming to anyone, anywhere, anytime, without regards for the content owner and distributor. Moderated by James J. Popham of the MPAA with panelists including Tom Gillis of iBeam and Rich Lappenbusch of Microsoft

Noon

Keynote Luncheon

Ballroom D & E

Barry Thurston will be presented with the 2001 ALTV Distinguished Service Award. Then Laura Ingraham, special political correspondent for MSNBC takes the stage for the keynote address.

1:30 p.m.

Your Government at Work: The Year Ahead

Ballroom A

FCC Commissioners discuss regulation issues for the upcoming year. Moderated by David L. Donovan of ALTV and featuring FCC Commissioners Harold Furchtgoth-Roth and Michael Powell.

2:30 p.m.

Growing Your Business OnlineInternet and eCommerce players get together and discuss how one can live long and prosper beyond traditional TV programming. Moderated by Stuart Swartz of KMSP-TV with panelists including Scott Carlin of Digital Conversions, Jason Gould of KMSP-TV and Larry Wallach of World Now.

3:45 p.m.

Oh Brother! Will Off-Net Syndication Be A Survivor?Will our traditional sources of popular programming dry up against the onslaught of "reality" shows? Moderated by Kevin P. O'Brien of KTVU and featuring Dick Askin of Tribune Entertainment Company, Janice Marinelli of Buena Vista Television, Steve Mosko of Columbia TriStar TV Distribution, John Nogawski of Paramount Pictures, Dick Robertson of Warner Bros Domestic TV Distribution, and Steven Rosenberg of Studios USA