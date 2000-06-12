Altman promoted in Boston

Hearst-Argyle has named WCVB-TV Boston News Director Candy Altman group news executive, the second such promotion for the company this year. Brian Bracco, vice president for news at Hearst-Argyle's KMBC-TV, was named news executive in February.

Both appointments were the result of a decision by Hearst-Argyle to substitute in-house consulting for traditional relationships with independent consultants. Hearst-Argyle is expected to hire or promote one more group executive, which-with Vice President for News Fred Young-will put four in that oversight role.

Altman, who was news director in Boston for seven years and is a 17-year veteran of the station, will continue to work out of Boston, but WCVB-TV will not be among the stations she oversees.

The promotion follows one of the typically strong station's lesser sweeps periods. It has not been an easy year at WCVB-TV, with the departure of anchor Brian Leary and the marital breakup of co-anchors Chet Curtis and Natalie Jacobson. Altman's replacement may be looking at making changes at a station usually known for the stability for its news staff.