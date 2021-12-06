Altice USA Names Ben Collier SVP of Brand, Marketing and Media

Altice USA said it has named former J.P. Morgan Chase executive Ben Collier as senior vice president of Brand, Marketing and Media, effective immediately. He reports directly to EVP of Consumer Services, Matt Marino.

Collier will be based out of Altice USA’s Long Island City, N.Y., headquarters and will lead the company’s brand and marketing strategy, advertising, and media teams as the company prepares to unify its Suddenlink and Optimum brands under the Optimum banner.

“We’re thrilled to have Ben Collier join Altice USA as the Optimum brand enters a new era,” Marino said in a press release. “He has proven throughout his career to be an intelligent, agile, and innovative marketer, and I have no doubt that he is the right person to lead our brand, marketing, and media teams as we look to re-engage our customers and grow our business in today’s ultra-competitive environment.”

Collier has nearly 20 years experience in marketing and advertising, most recently serving as executive director of Brand Experience and Development at J.P. Morgan Chase Private Bank, where he drove brand awareness, engagement, and client growth for the firm. He also has held senior marketing positions at Remy Martin and American Express.

“I’m looking forward to working with Matt and our teams across the company to continue to share what makes the Optimum brand experience and services like Optimum Fiber and Optimum Mobile so special,” Collier said in a press release.