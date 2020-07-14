Altice USA Completes Small System Buy

Altice USA said it has completed the purchase of Service Electric Cable TV of New Jersey, a small cable system in that state, for about $150 million.

The systems are located in and around Sparta, N.J. and will help expand the company’s footprint in the state. Altice already has operations in Hoboken, Newark and other communities in New Jersey.

Other Service Electric operations -- Service Electric Cable TV & Communications, which has operations in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and parts of Hunterdon County, New Jersey; and Service Electric Cablevision, which covers Birdsboro, Hazelton and Sunbury, Penn. -- were not part of the deal.

Altice first revealed it would buy the systems in February.