Alterna'TV Inks Carriage Deal With Verizon

Alterna'TV has concluded a carriage agreement with Verizon FiOS TV for five Latin American channels.

As a result of the deal, Canal 22 Internacional, Once TV México, AyM Sports, Ecuavisa Internacional and Telemicro Internacional are now part of FiOS TV's La Conexión and Spanish Language packages, which offer more than 41 of the most popular Spanish-language channels.

"As Verizon expands its offering of Hispanic programming, we're happy to include the broad spectrum of programming that these channels represent," noted Michelle Webb, director of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, in a statement.

"There are some 44 million Hispanics living in the United States, and we are pleased that Verizon's FiOS TV is committed to serving the distinct cultural and lifestyle needs of this important consumer group by bringing them the news, sports and entertainment of their homeland," added Clemente Cabello, general manager for Alterna'TV, which distributes a number of Hispanic channels into the U.S. and is a division of the Latin American satellite service provider Satmex.