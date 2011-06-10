Alternative TV Delivery Shows Strong Growth

Subscription to Alternative

Delivery System (ADS) has grown from 30.3% in May 2010 to 30.9% this May in TV

homes, reported

MediaDailyNews.

The number of those who

subscribe to wired cable is down from last year's 61.1% to 60.6%, hitting the

lowest penetration since fall 1989. The numbers were released by TVB to support

its argument that buying local cable allows advertisers to reach more TV homes.

TVB President Steve Lanzano said

the stats show that "the cut-the-cord phenomenon is real, and that

has implications for the advertising community. Advertisers who buy cable

locally need to know that local wired cable systems' ability to deliver

commercials continues to erode."

Greenville, S.C. led the top 50 markets with 47% of homes

with ADS. Birmingham, Ala. followed with 46.2% and Albuquerque, N.M. at 45.3%.

Denver led the top 20 markets at 41.8% and Sacramento

came in second with 40.4%.