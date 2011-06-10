Alternative TV Delivery Shows Strong Growth
Subscription to Alternative
Delivery System (ADS) has grown from 30.3% in May 2010 to 30.9% this May in TV
homes, reported
MediaDailyNews.
The number of those who
subscribe to wired cable is down from last year's 61.1% to 60.6%, hitting the
lowest penetration since fall 1989. The numbers were released by TVB to support
its argument that buying local cable allows advertisers to reach more TV homes.
TVB President Steve Lanzano said
the stats show that "the cut-the-cord phenomenon is real, and that
has implications for the advertising community. Advertisers who buy cable
locally need to know that local wired cable systems' ability to deliver
commercials continues to erode."
Greenville, S.C. led the top 50 markets with 47% of homes
with ADS. Birmingham, Ala. followed with 46.2% and Albuquerque, N.M. at 45.3%.
Denver led the top 20 markets at 41.8% and Sacramento
came in second with 40.4%.
