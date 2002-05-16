Ally WTC necklace an eBay hit
The World Trade Center-themed necklace Calista Flockhart wears on the Ally
McBeal series finale May 20 is drawing a lot of attention.
Fox is auctioning it on e-Bay Inc., and
the bidding has heated up. Last time we checked, 39 bidders had driven the price
to $1,175 with five days still to go until the series and auction finales.
All of the money is going to the World Trade Center School Relief Fund.
For an update on the status of the gold, diamond, sapphire and onyx necklace,
go to http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=1537079183.
