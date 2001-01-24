Ally, Boston Public lead Fox win

Fox's Monday night lineup cleaned up on the competition again, with Ally McBeal and Boston Public leading the way.

Fox's satire of a dysfunctional Boston law firm scored a 7.2 rating, 16 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Boston Public led in with a 6.4/16. Both shows drew 13.5 million viewers.

CBS repeated itself to secure a second-place finish on the night, with reruns of Everybody Loves Raymond (6.1/14) and Becker (4.5/10). ABC's broadcast of Hope Floats hit a 4.3/10, while Gideon's Crossing continued its lackluster performance on the season with a 3.5/9. - Richard Tedesco