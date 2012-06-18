Alloy Digital Acquires Clevver Media

As part of an aggressive acquisition strategy, online media provider Alloy Digital, LLC has acquired entertainment news provider, Clevver Media. The deal -- Alloy's fourth acquisition in the last year-makes the company's owned and operated channels, which target the 12 to 34 demo, one of YouTube's largest content providers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Clevver Media has seven entertainment and celebrity focused YouTube channels, including ClevverTV, ClevverMovies, ClevverMusic, ClevverGames, ClevverNews, ClevverStyle and the Spanish language ClevverTeve. Launched in 2006, Clevver consistently ranks in the top-10 YouTube networks, according to ComScore Media Metrix, the two companies reported.

As a result of the acquisition, Alloy Digital's total YouTube footprint was expanded by nearly one million subscribers and 1.6 billion video views.

That makes their combined owned and operated channels the third most popular among all YouTube channels with more than 3.35 billion measured views. The deal also boosts Alloy Digital's total YouTube subscribers to 8 million, which makes Alloy the number one ranked company measured by total YouTube subscribers, the companies reported.

Other Alloy Digital acquisitions in the last year included a July 2011 deal for Smosh, an online provider of teen and young adult comedy content that is the third most subscribed YouTube channel; a January 2012 deal for Generate, a next generation studio and talent management company; and a April 2012 deal for B5 Media, a women's lifestyle digital publishing and media networks provider.

The company is also eyeing further acquisitions.

In a statement, Alloy Digital's CEO Matt Diamond noted that "through an aggressive acquisition strategy and organic growth, we continue to strengthen our connection with the 12-34 demographic [and that]....In just a few years, our properties are delivering massive audiences equal to or greater than broadcast and cable networks."

"The combination of a YouTube powerhouse that we've created with Clevver Media and Alloy Digital's network makes for an interesting pairing with tremendous possibilities," added Michael Palmer, co-founder and executive producer of Clevver Media in a statement.

Palmer and co-founder Jorge Maldonado will continue to run the Clevver operations.