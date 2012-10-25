Allison Grodner, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
Emmy-award winning producer Allison Grodner is a
partner at Fly on the Wall Entertainment, a company founded to produce
compelling, story-driven unscripted television and documentaries.
Grodner is best known for creating and executive producing
the US version of the wildly popular series, Big Brother. Going into its 15th season in 2013, Big Brother continues to dominate the
summer schedule, broadcasting three hours a week on CBS, 21 hours a week on
Showtime, and 24/7 live on the Internet.
Grodner's executive producer credits include three seasons
of Big Rich Texas and one season of
its spinoff, Big Rich Atlanta on
Style Network; CW's Remodeled and Plain Jane; Discovery's All Star Dealers; two seasons of VH1's You're Cut Off; three seasons of TV
Land's She's Got the Look; ABC's Brat Camp and The Family; Bravo's Blow Out
and Situation: Comedy, MTV's Flipped; the Emmy-Award winning
docuseries, The Teen Files; and HBO's
critically acclaimed documentary, Small
Town Ecstasy.
