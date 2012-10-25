Allison Grodner, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

To register for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, click here

Emmy-award winning producer Allison Grodner is a

partner at Fly on the Wall Entertainment, a company founded to produce

compelling, story-driven unscripted television and documentaries.

Grodner is best known for creating and executive producing

the US version of the wildly popular series, Big Brother. Going into its 15th season in 2013, Big Brother continues to dominate the

summer schedule, broadcasting three hours a week on CBS, 21 hours a week on

Showtime, and 24/7 live on the Internet.

Grodner's executive producer credits include three seasons

of Big Rich Texas and one season of

its spinoff, Big Rich Atlanta on

Style Network; CW's Remodeled and Plain Jane; Discovery's All Star Dealers; two seasons of VH1's You're Cut Off; three seasons of TV

Land's She's Got the Look; ABC's Brat Camp and The Family; Bravo's Blow Out

and Situation: Comedy, MTV's Flipped; the Emmy-Award winning

docuseries, The Teen Files; and HBO's

critically acclaimed documentary, Small

Town Ecstasy.

