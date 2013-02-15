Allison Gollust to Lead CNN Communications

Allison Gollust is joining CNN Worldwide as senior VP of

communications, the network announced Friday. She starts in March.

The hire reunites Gollust with new CNN Worldwide president

Jeff Zucker, for whom she headed corporate communications when he was CEO of

NBCUniversal. With Gollust's coming on, Christa Robinson, senior VP of public

relations for CNN Worldwide, will be leaving the network.

In the role, Gollust will be in charge of all messaging

strategy and execution for CNN's networks and businesses including CNN/U.S.,

HLN, CNN.com and domestic operations of CNN International and CNN en Español.

She will be based in New York and report to Jeff Matteson, senior VP of

communications for Turner Broadcasting System.

"In the 15 years that Allison and I have worked together, I've depended on her judgment, counsel and relationships," said Zucker in a statement. "Allison is joining CNN at an exciting time, and she and the strong communications team she's inheriting will play a critical role in shaping the organization and its story going forward. It's great to have her at CNN."

Gollust most recently served as communications director for

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. She first joined NBC in 1996 and her

tenure included a stint as senior publicist for Today when Zucker was

executive producer.