Allied Fields
Caitlin Hill,
licensing administrator, Megatrax Production Music, North Hollywood, Calif., named licensing director, network/promo.
Appointments at Sportvision Inc.:
Steven F. Roberts,
GM of global operations and development, Sony Sports Entertainment, San Francisco, joins as executive VP, product management, Mountain View, Calif.;
Russell Quy,
director of new media development, New York, named executive producer and VP, media production, there.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.