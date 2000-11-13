Allied Fields



Caitlin Hill,

licensing administrator, Megatrax Production Music, North Hollywood, Calif., named licensing director, network/promo.

Appointments at Sportvision Inc.:

Steven F. Roberts,

GM of global operations and development, Sony Sports Entertainment, San Francisco, joins as executive VP, product management, Mountain View, Calif.;

Russell Quy,

director of new media development, New York, named executive producer and VP, media production, there.