ALLIED FIELDS

Richard Withey, engagement partner, PricewaterhouseCooper, Los Angeles, named lead partner, technology, infocom and entertainment, for Southern California.

Steve Scebelo, director, merchandise services, North America, The Coca Cola Co., Atlanta, joins TV Guide Inc., New York, as senior vice president, TV Guide Direct.

Appointments at Paragon Research, Denver: Michael Henderson, VP/market-cluster manager, Citadel Communications, Binghamton, N.Y., joins as VP, radio; Sandy Chlumsky, operations manager, named VP, operations; Jay Randall, systems administrator, named director, music research.