Alliance for Women in Media Announces 2020 Board

The Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation have announced their 2020 board of directors and officers.

Serving as members of the board are:

Katina Arnold, VP, corporate communications, ESPN;

Abby Auerbach, executive VP, chief communications officer, TVB;

Michelle Ray, executive director, The Walter Kaitz Foundation;

Sandra Rice, senior VP, outreach and strategic partnerships, Center for Talent Innovation; and

Esther Mireya Tejeda, senior VP, head of corporate communications & PR, Entercom.

Officers of the board are as follows:

Keisha Sutton-James, VP and CEO of Sutton Button Productions LLC, will be serving as chair;

Heather Cohen, executive VP of The Weiss Agency, as incoming chair;

Christine Travaglini, president of Katz Radio Group, as immediate past chair;

Josie Thomas, CBS as treasurer; and