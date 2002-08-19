Alley, Buena Vista in show talks
Word is that Buena Vista Television and former Cheers star Kirstie
Alley have agreed to develop a first-run show.
If the project gets the green light, it will likely debut in fall 2003.
There was no official comment from Buena Vista, although sources there did confirm that the
two sides had been talking about a project.
At press time, there were conflicting reports on whether a deal had been
signed, and Holly Jacobs, executive vice president of development for Buena Vista,
couldn't be reached.
Details about the show are sketchy, but sources said one idea kicking around
is to film Alley and her daily guest (or guests) at her home in Southern
California.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.