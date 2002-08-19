Alley, Buena Vista in show talks

Word is that Buena Vista Television and former Cheers star Kirstie

Alley have agreed to develop a first-run show.

If the project gets the green light, it will likely debut in fall 2003.

There was no official comment from Buena Vista, although sources there did confirm that the

two sides had been talking about a project.

At press time, there were conflicting reports on whether a deal had been

signed, and Holly Jacobs, executive vice president of development for Buena Vista,

couldn't be reached.

Details about the show are sketchy, but sources said one idea kicking around

is to film Alley and her daily guest (or guests) at her home in Southern

California.