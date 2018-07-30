Allen, Johnson Among Speakers at OTT Summit

Los Angeles — Entertainment Studios founder, chairman and CEO Byron Allen and BET founder Bob Johnson are among the speakers at the OTT & Video Distribution Summit Aug. 2 here.

Allen, whose Entertainment Studios recently purchased The Weather Channel, will explore “Content Is the New Industrial Revolution” in a keynote in partnership with NATPE. Allen’s ES is a distribution company that oversees eight HD networks and dozens of first-run syndicated shows. ES is also looking to jump into the OTT sports arena.

Johnson, who was one of the first movers in cable and is now involved in OTT with the Urban Movie Channel, will give attendees the “Pioneer’s Perspective” in a keynote on the transition from cable to OTT. The media mogul, who sold BET in 2001, is the founder and chairman of RLJ Companies.

Other speakers at the summit include Kathy Payne, head of content acquisition management, Amazon Prime Video Channels; Simon Adams, general manager, video and sports, Gracenote; Jeff Binder, executive VP, home and entertainment, T-Mobile; and Will Marks, senior VP, Ovation.

The OTT & Video Distribution Summit is produced by B&C and Multichannel News.