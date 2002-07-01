Allen buys 5M Charter shares

Looking to cast a vote of confidence in the company, Paul Allen and a group

of other Charter Communications Inc. executives have started buying shares in the

open market.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings showed that Allen bought 5 million

shares in the cable operator for a bit more than $20 million, at an average of

$4.01 per share.

CEO Carl Vogel popped about $220,000 for 50,000 shares and another $450,000

for bonds convertible into Charter common stock.

Three other executives -- chief financial officer Kent Kalkwarf, executive vice president Steve

Schumm and controller Paul Martin -- each made smaller purchases.

There were all open-market purchases, clearly designed to send a signal to

the market that they continue to have confidence in the company.

The dollar amounts are small, particularly given that Allen's $7.2 billion

investment in Charter has shrunk to less than $2 billion.

Charter has been pummeled in recent weeks, mostly because of the scandals at

the bankrupt Adelphia Communications Corp., and it was slammed again by the newest

accounting mess at telco WorldCom Inc.

Industry executives said Allen has considered taking the company

private, but Wall Street executives believe that if he doesn't, he should

engineer a way to buy in $1 billion or more worth of Charter bonds in the open

market at a discount and convert it into Charter equity, shrinking the MSO's

debt load.

Allen now owns about 50 percent of Charter's stock.