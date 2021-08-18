ALLBLK Renews ‘Terror Lake Drive’ Series

AMC Networks’ streaming service ALLBLK has renewed its drama series Terror Lake Drive for a sophomore campaign, the service said Tuesday during its TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.

Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female will follow a new female tenant to the lakeside apartment complex that terrorized a mother and her young son in season one, said the service.

Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female is executive produced by Jerry LaMothe, Kajuana Marie and Jumaane Ford.

“Since the release of the first season last November, fans have been continuously asking for a new season of Terror Lake Drive,” said Brett Dismuke, general manager of ALLBLK & WEtv in a statement. “Jerry and Kajuana have created a series that keeps viewers at the edge of their seats with every psychological twist and suspenseful turn, and we’re excited to share that season two is on the way with even more mind-bending, jaw-dropping terror.”

The service also announced debut dates for several shows, including a Sept. 6 premiere date for Social Society as well as Fall 2021 premieres for drama series Lace, Covenant and comedy series Partners in Rhyme.