ALLBLK Renews ‘Terror Lake Drive’ Series
By R. Thomas Umstead - Senior Content Producer, Programming
Sets Fall premieres for new series 'Lace,' 'Covenant,' 'Partners in Rhyme'
AMC Networks’ streaming service ALLBLK has renewed its drama series Terror Lake Drive for a sophomore campaign, the service said Tuesday during its TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.
Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female will follow a new female tenant to the lakeside apartment complex that terrorized a mother and her young son in season one, said the service.
Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female is executive produced by Jerry LaMothe, Kajuana Marie and Jumaane Ford.
“Since the release of the first season last November, fans have been continuously asking for a new season of Terror Lake Drive,” said Brett Dismuke, general manager of ALLBLK & WEtv in a statement. “Jerry and Kajuana have created a series that keeps viewers at the edge of their seats with every psychological twist and suspenseful turn, and we’re excited to share that season two is on the way with even more mind-bending, jaw-dropping terror.”
The service also announced debut dates for several shows, including a Sept. 6 premiere date for Social Society as well as Fall 2021 premieres for drama series Lace, Covenant and comedy series Partners in Rhyme.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
