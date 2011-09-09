Allan Cohen Named SVP, Controller, NBCUniversal

Allan Cohen, former VP and assistant controller for Time Warner, has joined NBCUniversal as SVP and controller, reporting to CFO Stuart J. Epstein

Cohen will oversee accounting and financial reporting for NBCUniversal and its four major units: broadcast TV, cable nets, filmed entertainment and theme parks.

Cohen is also a former accountant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers, specializing in media. His resume includes the Securities and Exchange Commission as an accounting fellow.