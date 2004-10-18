All Systems Go

The nerve center at Fox News Channel is getting a makeover. Last week,

the network took the wraps off a new master-control facility that gives

operators what they want most: more control. The new system includes an

expanded master-control switcher with more versatility and new video monitor

walls that give the operators the ability to see incoming video feeds, graphics

and even audio levels at a glance.

"Now they can deal with breaking news more easily or any other problems

or changes that might occur," says Paula Firestone, head of master-control

operations.

Master control is where all of the programming, graphics, commercials

and interstitials come together before heading out to the viewer. When news

breaks, the operators in master control are responsible for cutting into

programming with footage and making sure that TV spots that get displaced

eventually make it back into the schedule. A ruined or missed spot can be

expensive, resulting in a make-good and lost revenue.

The new 16- x 30-foot room is larger than the old one and is located in

what used to be the graphics department.

At the heart of the system is the Thomson Saturn master-control

switcher. With only one control panel in the old system, only one operator

could interface with the switcher. But as Fox News Channel has begun to do more

and more programming for the Fox network, it became apparent that additional

control panels were needed. Two new panels have been added, giving as many as

three operators their own workspace.

"Now the master-control operators don't have to do everything from one

panel," says Frank Cerone, Fox News' engineering project manager. "And they can

also send different channels at the same time."

The new Saturn switcher can send out as many as four channels at once.

Firestone says that will make it easier for the network to send out content to

the Fox network and affiliates. In the past, she says, those signals would

bypass master control completely and simply be transmitted to the network.

Being able to bring them through master control gives an additional level of

quality control.

The new LCD wall is light years ahead of the old system, which required

operators to swivel from monitor to monitor to make sure a graphic or logo was

ready for air. Positioning all of the elements in front of the operators opened

up space behind them for other equipment, like tape machines.

Cerone says one of the things he likes most about the room is that LCD

monitor walls have replaced traditional tube-based monitors. The advantage of

using large LCD panels is that one screen can display multiple incoming and

outgoing signals.

An Evertz MVP multi-signal monitoring system coupled with a Thomson

routing switcher will allow each operator to customize the LCD monitor layout

at the push of a button: video, audio and graphic monitoring.

"When you change to a different panel or frame, the whole monitor wall

changes to show you the inputs out of the switcher, the output lines, the

preset programs, and return path right in front of you," says Cerone.

The MVP also lets the user zoom in on part of the display, such as an

onscreen area dedicated to graphic elements. Says Firestone, "We can blow that

box up and read clearly the crawl that will go out."