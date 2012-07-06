All-Star Game, Home Run Derby Ad Inventory Sold Out at Fox, ESPN

Major League Baseball will run its summer classic event,

the annual All-Star Game, on Tuesday, July 10. Granted, the first

pitch hasn't yet been thrown, but TV has already produced two game winners. Both

Fox, which airs the showdown, and ESPN, which televises the Home Run Derby on the

preceding night, are sold out of their ad inventory.





Both networks sold their entire commercial time allotments weeks

before the telecasts and the sellouts are a testament to the popularity of both

events among advertisers, considering many of the same marketers have loaded up

with Summer Olympics advertising later this month.





Last year, the All-Star Game on Fox drew about 11 million

fans, the lowest viewer total of the past decade, but it still rated higher

than any other primetime programming on the other broadcast networks. Nielsen

data shows that during the 2000s, the average MLB All-Star Game telecast rated

30% higher than that night's average primetime ratings for ABC, CBS or NBC.

That gap is the highest percentage differential since the 1970s. In the 1980s,

the gap was 26% and in the 1990s it was 27%. So, despite audience decline, which

fell from an average of 14.6 million viewers in 2002, and even given all the

audience fragmentation, game viewership has held up pretty nicely compared to

other broadcast programming on the night.





Last year, the All-Star Game on Fox also out-rated the most-watched

broadcast network shows of the summer, even edging out NBC hit America's Got Talent.





This year, according to sources familiar with ad sales for

the game, Fox averaged about $550,000 per 30-second spot, getting high

single-digit cost-per-thousand increases. And viewership does tend to fluctuate

year-to-year. In 2005, the All-Star game drew 12.3 million viewers, while in

2006, it was watched by an average of 14.4 million. In 2007, an average 12.5

million watched, while in 2008, that number jumped to 14.5. Advertisers seem to

be willing to roll the dice, and agree to pay the increased CPMs, although they

also do the same for primetime entertainment programming, which is almost

always on a downward slide with very few shows increasing viewership year-to-year.





Among the top advertisers on the Fox All-Star Game telecast this

year are Anheuser-Busch, General Motors, MasterCard, Pepsi, Taco Bell and State

Farm, who also all happen to be MLB corporate sponsors. Top ad categories in

the game include auto, financials and quick-service restaurants, in that order.

Chevrolet is sponsoring the pregame and postgame shows on Fox.





The Home Run Derby on ESPN will be televised beginning at 8

p.m. on Monday, with the event also available on ESPN radio, ESPN Deportes,

ESPN Mobile TV, WatchESPN and ESPN3. ESPN radio will also air the All-Star Game

on Tuesday night.





ESPN has, over the years, come up with lots of tech features

to make the Derby more interesting and fan-friendly for viewers. The telecast

will include a homer tracking system that will also be available on ESPN.com to

provide distance readings as soon as the ball lands. It will also include ESPN

Ball Track, which will include a virtual spray chart showing the path for each

batter's home runs. And in a well-publicized development, participants in the

Derby along with other All-Stars on the field will be tweeting during the

competition with selective tweets being shown to viewers. Participants will

also be wearing microphones.





ESPN's coverage will begin on Sunday with the minor league

All-Star Futures Game at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN Mobile and via the

WatchESPN app. ESPN will also televise the All-Star Legends and Celebrity

Softball Game that will be taped and run right after the Home Run Derby on

Monday night.





The Home Run Derby is once again being title sponsored by

State Farm. The Futures Game title sponsor is Sirius XM Radio, and Taco Bell is

title sponsor for the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game.





Last year's Derby telecast drew an impressive 6.6 million

viewers, up from 6.4 million in 2010. Featured advertisers in the Home Run

Derby telecast in addition to State Farm include Holiday Inn, Audi and DirecTV.





During a recent Fox press call about the All-Star game, Major

League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig said MLB live attendance at games this

season so far has totaled 37 million. He added that over 40 million ballots

were cast in All-Star player voting, up from 32.5 million last year. He also

believes that the five no-hitters pitched this season so far and the emergence

of several rookie players in both leagues could lead to a positive effect on

viewership of the All-Star game and accompanying event telecasts.





"There's been an extraordinary infusion of young players

into the game this season," he told reporters.





Also, Erin Andrews, a onetime fixture on ESPN who recently

joined Fox Sports, will be an on-air reporter during the All-Star Game

telecast.



