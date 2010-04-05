All In for Fox Cable’s Flannery

Will Flannery was an avid poker

player; so in the months since the

Fox Cable Networks exec died

suddenly in September 2009, at 38, his pals

figured a poker game would

be a good way to raise money

for Flannery’s daughters’ college

fund.

But over a couple of lunches Flannery’s

last two bosses, Fox Networks President of

Affiliate Sales and Marketing Mike Hopkins

and DirecTV Executive VP of Entertainment

Eric Shanks, along with Fox Soccer

Channel Exec VP/GM David Nathanson,

realized that Flannery’s fan club extended

beyond the Texas Hold ’Em crowd.

So the execs formed an organizing committee

along with four other friends of Flannery

and are mounting a broader fundraising

event in Los Angeles on May 10, the

eve of NCTA’s Cable Show.

Within days of sending an Evite late last

month to the “Will Flannery Casino Night,”

some 150 attendees had already RSVP’d.

Hopkins tells B&C he’s hoping for 300 guests

but that they can accommodate twice that.

“He had a lot of friends in the industry all

over the country. We looked at the calendar,

NCTA stood out and the stars aligned,” Hopkins

says. “It will be fun—not a memorial,

just a party in his name. Will would have

gone to this.”

For info on admission, corporate

sponsorship and making

tax-deductible donations, go to www.flannerycasinonight.com.