Alix Hartley, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

Alix Hartley is an Alternative Television Agent at Creative

Artists Agency (CAA), an entertainment and sports agency based in Los Angeles

with offices in New York, London, Nashville, and Beijing. Hartley works in the Los Angeles office and

represents many of the industry's pre-eminent producers, production companies,

and directors in the non-fiction television space.

A graduate of Oxford University, Hartley joined CAA in 1990,

after moving to California from her native U.K. She began her career at CAA working primarily with CAA's music clients

in the live events space, packaging many primetime network specials. Having played an integral role in the sale of

American Idol to Fox, Hartley then segued

into the reality television business and currently works with BBC Worldwide

Productions, Original Productions, Fly On The Wall, and Ryan Seacrest

Productions, among many others.

Time away from the office is generally spent at high

altitude, trekking and climbing in far-flung corners of the world such as

Tibet, Peru, Africa, and Nepal.

