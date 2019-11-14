Alicia Keys to Host Grammys on CBS

Alicia Keys will host the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on CBS Sunday, Jan. 26. Singer/songwriter Keys has 15 Grammys to her name. She hosted the Grammys last year too.

“Alicia Keys is the ultimate musically credible MC and talent who brings everything you’d want to hosting big event television,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “Alicia 2019 raised the bar to the next level, and I have no doubt Alicia 2020 will take Music’s Biggest Night to all new heights.”

The music awards happen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. CBS airs the event live. Ken Ehrlich executive produces the Grammys.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards,” said Keys. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”