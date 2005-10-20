Ali G Plugs TNT B-Ball

Ali G’s signature outfit may not comply with the NBA’s newly-mandated dress code, but apparently it’s good enough for TNT.

The cable network will use comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s character from sister network HBO as the centerpiece of its ad campaign for this season’s Thursday night basketball doubleheaders.

The campaign features 30-second spots directed by Spike Lee that feature the main character from Da Ali G Show interviewing NBA stars including Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant (obviously not together, though, given their chilly relationship).

The ads will roll out the week of Oct. 3. The network will stick with the tagline “Let the Truth Be Told” for the third consecutive season. The campaign also includes radio, print, outdoor, and online.

Sony PlayStation is sponsoring TNT’s Thursday night doubleheaders, which begin Nov. 3, although the network kicks off its NBA coverage with a special doubleheader Tuesday, Nov. 1. TNT will air 52 regular-season games, all in high definition.