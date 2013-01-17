Alfonso Named VP of Drama Development for ABC Studios
ABC Studios has named Juan Jose Alfonso vice president of
drama development.
Alfonso comes over from corporate sibling ESPN, where he
served as VP of program development, overseeing all international scripted
content.
He also oversaw brand strategy and creative development
while at ESPN and played a key role in the launch of ESPN in the U.K. and ESPN
Deportes in the U.S.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.