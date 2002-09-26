Alexander tops NAB list

Former KYW-TV Philadelphia general manager Marcellus Alexander is the leading

candidate to replace Chuck Sherman as National Association of Broadcasters

executive vice president. He could be named as early as this week.

Sources have estimated compensation for the position at $250,000 per year, with a

bonus of up to $50,000.

Alexander was recently replaced at the Viacom Inc. station by Peter Dunn, who had

been executive VP of sales for NBC Stations.

Viacom has said that Alexander would likely be reassigned to another station.

Alexander is a veteran station executive who ran Viacom's WJZ-TV Baltimore

before moving to Philadelphia in 1998. He had been station manager at KYW-TV in

the late 1980s.

Chuck Sherman is remaining with the NAB as president of its Education Foundation.