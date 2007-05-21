Alexander Promoted at 20th Century Fox

Chris Alexander has been promoted to senior VP of corporate communications for 20th Century Fox Television.

Continuing to report to marketing head Steven Melnick, Alexander, who had been VP of media relations, oversees the studio’s corporate positioning in the press.

In addition, he represents 20th Presidents Gary Newman and Dana Walden, along with their senior management team, and Fox21 (the studio’s boutique division led by Jane Francis).

He is the studio’s communications liaison with various arms of the company, including Fox Mobile Entertainment and Licensing and Merchandising.

Alexander, who also oversees publicity campaigns for numerous series, including 24 and Family Guy, joined 20th as a manager in 2000.

Previously, he was the first communications director for MTV Networks’ educational kid channel, Noggin, and earlier worked at ABC, repping 20/20.