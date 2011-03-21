Alec Baldwin Joins Arts Advocacy Day

30 Rock's Alec Baldwin

has been added to the lineup of Arts Advocacy Day in Washington April 5, and

actress Kerry Washington (Ray, Last King of Scotland) has been added as

honorary co-chair alongside Ovation CEO Charles Segars.

Americans for the Arts

and Ovation have partnered on the 24th annual event,

which advocates for increased public funding for the arts.

"Government support of

the arts has been important to me for the past two decades, and no one is a

better advocate for that cause than Americans for the Arts," said Baldwin in a

statement on his addition to the lineup.



Funding for noncommercial

programming is under fire in Washington again, as is funding for the

National Endowment for the Arts,

both of which are regular targets of Republican lawmakers, even more so

now that budget belts are being tightened across the government spectrum.