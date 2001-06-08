Alcruz leads list of USA exec movers

Melissa Alcruz has been named vice president of trade marketing at USA Networks, part of the company's drive to ramp up its marketing activities.

Previously director of marketing at MTV, Alcruz will now develop sponsorships of USA product with ad clients. Also at USA, Todd Fedell, previously with The Cartoon Network, has been appointed vice president and creative director of its marketing division. Alexandra Shapiro, last marketing director for Zoggle.com, has been named vice president of consumer marketing. Wendy Weatherford, previously with MXG Media, is now USA's vice president of promotion and interactive marketing. Also, Jennifer Emrich, last with Master Card International, was named director of trade marketing.

- Susanne Ault