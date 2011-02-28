Albrecht: Starz Working on New Netflix Deal

With about a year left on its

controversial

Netflix distribution agreement, Starz Entertainment CEO Chris Albrecht said

that the premium channel is in continued talks with the online distributor and

is seeking a deal that will bring pricing parity to both online and more

traditional forms of distribution.

And though the current deal

is not set to expire until the first quarter of 2012, Albrecht told analysts

Monday during a conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results

that Starz is in constant discussions with the online giant.

"We realize that the

original Netflix deal was controversial," Albrecht said. "We have an

opportunity to look at that deal going forward in these next months and we

maintain that what we need to work on is product price parity for the different

Starz, Encore and MoviePlex product."



Click here for the full

story at Multichannel News.