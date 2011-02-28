Albrecht: Starz Working on New Netflix Deal
With about a year left on its
controversial
Netflix distribution agreement, Starz Entertainment CEO Chris Albrecht said
that the premium channel is in continued talks with the online distributor and
is seeking a deal that will bring pricing parity to both online and more
traditional forms of distribution.
And though the current deal
is not set to expire until the first quarter of 2012, Albrecht told analysts
Monday during a conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results
that Starz is in constant discussions with the online giant.
"We realize that the
original Netflix deal was controversial," Albrecht said. "We have an
opportunity to look at that deal going forward in these next months and we
maintain that what we need to work on is product price parity for the different
Starz, Encore and MoviePlex product."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.