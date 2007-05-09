Albrecht Dismissal Overshadows PPV Record for De La Hoya-Mayweather Fight

Boxing just can’t catch a break.

Completely overshadowed Wednesday by the ouster of HBO chairman and CEO Chris Albrecht was the news that HBO Pay Per View generated a boxing record 2.15 million buys for Saturday’s Oscar De La Hoya-Floyd Mayweather fight.

It was after that fight that Albrecht had the alleged incident that led to his dismissal.

The De La Hoya-Mayweather boxing match also generated a record $120 million in pay per view revenues.1.225 million of the buys came from cable systems, while the other 925,000 came from satellite homes.

But instead of positive buzz from what may be boxing’s biggest event in the foreseeable future – perhaps until a possible rematch of the two fighters – any chatter about HBO at the NCTA cable convention in Las Vegas has been focused solely on what happened several hours after the fight at the MGM Grand.

HBO Sports will replay the De La Hoya-Mayweather bout this Saturday at 10 pm ET.

###