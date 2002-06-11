Albert stays with TNT
Sports broadcaster Marv Albert will lead Turner Network Television's coverage when its new National Basketball Association TV deal tips off next season.
Albert has signed on with TNT for six years -- the duration of the network's NBA
deal. He's been calling games for TNT for three years.
As part of its NBA package (shared with ABC/ESPN and a new channel to be
jointly owned by AOL Time Warner Inc. and the NBA), TNT will air exclusive Thursday-night games, the NBA All-Star festivities, conference semifinals and conference finals.
"I love the deal that has been put together at Turner. We're talking six
years of what I love to do," Albert said Tuesday on a call with reporters. He
will also cover some tennis for TNT and continue his New York Knicks coverage for Madison Square Garden
Network.
On the subject of the new channel, tentatively dubbed the All Sports Network,
Turner Sports vice president and executive producer Mike Pearl said, "We will get
into these matters shortly after the playoffs."
