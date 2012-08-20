Albert Cheng: Innovator's Industry Firsts Bear Fruit

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

If being a digital all-star was

simply a matter of technical innovation,

Albert Cheng would easily make the cut

for this year’s roster. Since being names executive

VP and chief product officer at the

the Disney/ABC Television Group in 2005,

Cheng and his team have led Disney/ABC to

a number of industry firsts, including being

the first network to put full-length ad-supported

TV shows online and the first to put

full episodes on demand on mobile and the first to offer an iPad app with full-length, adsupported

network shows.



While those efforts have earned Cheng and

his team multiple Emmys, his inclusion on this

year’s list also reflects their success in helping

the company hone its business models for digital

distribution. Over time, that has led them

from pioneering experiments to transactional

models on iTunes to online advertising efforts

and, most recently, to a focus on TV Everywhere

deals that make

digital access either online

or on mobile devices

part of larger pay

TV deals. “We are super

honed in on the business

return of everything we

do,” Cheng says.

To that end, Disney/

ABC recently launched

Watch Disney Channel,

Watch Disney XD and

Watch Disney Junior

apps as part of its TV

Everywhere deal with

Comcast that will allow

the MSO’s subscribers access to linear network

streams and extensive on-demand content.

Cheng says that his group has maintained

a relentless focus on elegant user interfaces

and consumer needs that is evident in the

ABC Player, which is the

only TV network application

to make Apple’s

all-time list of the 25

most-downloaded free

iPad apps, as well as in

their successful secondscreen

Oscar Backstage

Pass app.

“Technology has to

solve a real issue that

consumers have, which

is why a lot of these second-

screen applications

are getting a lot of buzz

but not much traction

among consumers,” Cheng notes. “We have

learned that live events, like our Oscar app,

news and sports work well. But enhanced

TV experiences don’t work with every piece

of content.”