Alan W. Frank

The word ‘maverick’ got a bit worn out in the last presidential

election, but the concept of a fiercely independent individual

who does not go along with the pack remains the ideal

description for Alan Frank. The longtime Post-Newsweek chief,

who wraps up a storied career in local television at the end of the year, has always defied the conventional approach—whether it was giving up a

prime network affiliation to succeed as an independent station; charging his stations

with creating fresh, homespun local programming; or setting up corporate

headquarters in a downtown long vacated by seemingly everyone else. “Alan is

brave, he’s outspoken, he’s a deep believer in what local broadcasting stands for,”

says Donald Graham, chairman and CEO of

parent Washington Post Co. “We’ve not been

a conventional company because Alan is not

a conventional leader, and his judgment has

proven out over the years.”

The people Frank has impacted over the

decades are, to say the least, sorry to lose

his leadership, his guidance, his companionship

—and his apparent ability to make the

right decision darn near every time. Marla

Drutz, vice president and general manager

of WDIV Detroit, mentions a giant desk

drawer filled with slips of paper on which

she scribbled decisions, from personnel

to programming, where her boss was almost

wrong—as in, right yet again. Unless

Frank has a colossal lapse in business judgment

over the next 2½ months, the drawer

may never harbor an example of the Post-

Newsweek chief making a misstep.

“He has this uncanny ability to be right,”

Drutz says. “It’s almost impossible to think

of Alan as retired—he’s such an integral

part of the DNA of this building.”

Frank’s career started in sports, producing

Pittsburgh Pirates games as a “kid,”

he says, essentially a dream job for a Steel City native just out of local

Duquesne University. After heading to Syracuse, N.Y., to obtain his master’s

in journalism, Vietnam intervened, and Frank was off to Southeast Asia,

where he toiled in mechanized infantry. When his unit was deactivated, Frank

convinced his superior to give him a few days to create a new assignment.

The young soldier finagled a helicopter ride to Saigon and, with his broadcast

journalism experience, talked his way into the Armed Forces Vietnam Network

made famous in the film Good Morning, Vietnam. He produced a Bob Hope

Christmas special and a handful of documentaries, and before long, was running

the place. “It wasn’t a stress-free environment; it wasn’t that there weren’t problems

in Saigon,” Frank says. “But it was certainly better than being up-country.”

After his military service, Frank worked on the comedy series The David

Frost Revue, but found he wanted to do more than entertainment, and more

than sports. Local television—combining entertainment, sports and news—

met all of his career ambitions. “The biggest difference is, you’re part of the

community, you can make something happen for the

good,” Frank says. “You can affect people.”

Frank worked on programming at some of the nation

’s top stations, including KPIX San Francisco

and WBZ Boston, before becoming programming

manager at WDIV in 1979, and eventually, GM.



“WDIV was fourth in a three-station market,”

Graham quips. “Alan taking over is what propelled

WDIV from 20 miles behind to a No. 1 station.”

His colleagues say talent on both sides of the camera found new levels

of achievement when they came to work for Frank. “He inspires you to be

better,” Drutz says.

Frank also had a four-year run as vice president of programming for Post-

Newsweek, and was named president/CEO of the six-station group, which

includes WPLG Miami and KPRC Houston, in 2000. His model for success

involved rock-solid local news as well as homegrown non-news programs,

which included sitcoms, talk shows and an American Idol-esque performance

show called Gimme the Mike! The stations air local specials, such as fireworks

shows and parades, that others tend to avoid, and Post-Newsweek

general managers go on-air for editorials twice a week. “Everyone needs to

know that someone runs the stations,” Frank says.

When the other Detroit stations, along with much of the population, vacated

the city for the suburbs, Frank chose to set up Post-Newsweek headquarters

downtown—a significant commitment to the beleaguered Motor City.



“Alan Frank’s participation in the decision to locate WDIV in the heart

of downtown Detroit is a genuine indication of his commitment to the city,”

says Detroit Mayor Dave Bing. “The station has been a good corporate citizen

and is connected to the community and our citizens.”

Frank again showed his independent streak when, following a stalemate

with CBS regarding affiliation terms for WJXT Jacksonville in 2002, he

severed ties with the network. While that would spell doom for most stations,

“Channel 4” remains a power a decade later. “The station is the runaway

leader,” Graham says, “to the amazement of everybody except Alan Frank.”

Frank also has emerged as one of the industry’s leading voices on policy

issues. Gordon Smith, National Association of Broadcasters president and

CEO, says Frank provided “mentorship, support and friendship” when the

former senator came on board at the trade organization. “Alan truly leaves a

remarkable legacy as one of our great local broadcasters,” Smith says. “He

believes in his heart in the importance of community service, and that commitment

is reflected every day in the values of Post-Newsweek.”

Frank is training Emily Barr to take over Post-Newsweek, and is discreet

about what he’ll do after he retires. It may involve broadcasting. It may

involve children’s charities. It won’t involve elected office, or golf. “I don’t

think I’ve played since I was 14; it makes me crazy,” he says with a laugh.

This much we know: Frank and his wife, Ann, will stay in Detroit. His son

Alex, who sadly died of cancer in 2005 at 29, is buried there. Frank loves the

city’s sense of style, its passion. “I always felt I understood Detroit,” he says.

“I understood how it works, I understood the people. I seem to fit the town.”

Local broadcasting will be poorer with Frank’s departure. “I don’t honestly

know anyone I’ve ever run into in this business that had a bad word to

say about Alan,” says Michael Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO of Dispatch

Broadcast Group. “He’s a man of his word. He’s the guy you call for help,

and he’s there. He’s the real deal—I wish everybody in the business was like

Alan Frank.”