AlJazeera Reporter Says He Was Attacked As Violence InEgypt Grows

A reporter from Al Jazeera said he was attacked

Wednesday during clashes in Cairo's Tahrir Square between pro and

anti-government factions when he was identified as a journalist. He said he

escaped when warning shots were fired. It was not clear from where, but

Al Jazeera was reporting they appeared to be coming from the

military.

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak signaled in a speech

Tuesday that he was willing to institute reforms, but also that he planned to

fill out his term. That was not sufficient for those pushing for his immediate

ouster, who have called for his exit by Friday.

What had been relatively peaceful demonstrations in the past

day or so had devolved Wednesday into a "massive street battle"

with rock throwing and beatings, according to Al Jazeera.

Live streamed video showed people atop buildings throwing

rocks into the crowds into the square below. Al Jazeera reported that most

of the clashes were happening on the roads leading to the square as pro-Mubarak

forces were trying to confront anti-government protesters there.

The government is denying that the pro-Mubarak forces are

government representatives trying to infiltrate the protest, but calls them

citizens troubled by the chaos and anarchy.

"The United States deplores and condemns the violence

that is taking place in Egypt, and we are deeply concerned about attacks on the

media and peaceful demonstrators," said White House Press Secretary Robert

Gibbs. "We repeat our strong call for restraint."