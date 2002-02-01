Al-Jazeera cuts CNN ties

The relationship between Arab network Al-Jazeera and Cable News Network ended

Friday in a flap over a videotaped Oct. 20 Al-Jazeera interview of Osama bin

Laden repeating threats of terrorism against the United States.

Al-Jazeera, which had first denied the tape's existence and then said it had

no news value, said CNN obtained the tape improperly and it was considering legal

action.

Presenting a few minutes of the hour-long tape Thursday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer

called parts of the tape "very newsworthy."

British press had reported the existence of the tape months ago, but only

transcripts surfaced until last week.

CNN chief news executive Eason Jordan said the tape fell into the network's hands from

a source that was neither connected with Al-Jazeera nor any government

agency.