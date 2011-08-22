Al Jazeera Correspondent Joins NBC News

NBC News has hired Al Jazeera English correspondent Ayman

Mohyeldin as a Middle East-based foreign correspondent. He starts Sept. 20.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Mohyeldin, who started his

career at NBC News in 2001, where he was a desk assistant in Washington.

Mohyeldin spent five years reporting for Al Jazeera English,

including covering the Egyptian revolution and the fall of the Mubarak regime.

Before that, he was based in Baghdad working for Fox News and CNN, where he

covered the aftermath of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

"We're excited to welcome Ayman back to the NBC News family

as a foreign correspondent," said NBC News President Steve Capus in a statement.

"An extremely passionate and hard working journalist and producer, Ayman has a

great deal of experience in various newsrooms covering major conflicts, and we

think he will be an excellent addition to our team of correspondents."