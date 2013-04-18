Al Jazeera America Names Stone, Karon Senior Online Exec Producers

Al Jazeera America has named Andrea Stone and Tony Karon as senior online executive producers for the digital news unit, the network announced on Thursday. The pair will manage news coverage for the network's website, based in New York. Al Jazeera America is set to launch later this year.

"As we've said all along, Al Jazeera America is committed to hiring the best, most experienced journalists working in the U.S. news media today and Andrea and Tony are exactly that," said Ehab Al Shihabi, director of international operations for Al Jazeera. "This great team will ensure that our multi-platform news product will provide clarity through context and will become an important voice in the burgeoning digital media marketplace."

Prior to joining Al Jazeera America, Stone was the senior national correspondent for The Huffington Post. Karon previously served as the senior editor for the TIME Magazine website.