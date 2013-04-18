Al Jazeera America Names Co-Heads of Digital News Unit
In the run-up to its launch later this year, Al Jazeera
America has hired Andrea Stone and Tony Karon as senior online executive
producers and co-heads of its digital news unit, where they will run U.S. and
global coverage for the channel's website and other digital platforms.
Stone, who has more than 30 years experience covering
national news, who most recently worked as the senior national correspondent
for The Huffington Post. Karon had spent the last two years at Time Magazine,
where he was senior editor for its website.
"As we've said all
along, Al Jazeera America is committed to hiring the best, most experienced
journalists working in the U.S. news media today and Andrea and Tony are
exactly that," said Ehab Al Shihabi, director of international operations for
Al Jazeera in a statement. "This great team will ensure that our multi-platform
news product will provide clarity through context and will become an important
voice in the burgeoning digital media marketplace."
