Al Jazeera America Names Co-Heads of Digital News Unit

In the run-up to its launch later this year, Al Jazeera

America has hired Andrea Stone and Tony Karon as senior online executive

producers and co-heads of its digital news unit, where they will run U.S. and

global coverage for the channel's website and other digital platforms.

Stone, who has more than 30 years experience covering

national news, who most recently worked as the senior national correspondent

for The Huffington Post. Karon had spent the last two years at Time Magazine,

where he was senior editor for its website.

"As we've said all

along, Al Jazeera America is committed to hiring the best, most experienced

journalists working in the U.S. news media today and Andrea and Tony are

exactly that," said Ehab Al Shihabi, director of international operations for

Al Jazeera in a statement. "This great team will ensure that our multi-platform

news product will provide clarity through context and will become an important

voice in the burgeoning digital media marketplace."